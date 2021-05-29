Brokerages Anticipate Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDRA) to Announce -$0.20 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDRA) to post ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Idera Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.22) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.18). Idera Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.26) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Idera Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($0.77) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.82) to ($0.70). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.62) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.72) to ($0.50). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Idera Pharmaceuticals.

Idera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IDRA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.08.

A number of analysts have recently commented on IDRA shares. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $2.00 price target (down from $10.00) on shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $1.00 target price (down from $8.00) on shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.56.

In other news, COO Daniel B. Soland purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.90 per share, with a total value of $39,000.00. Insiders have sold 18,898 shares of company stock worth $26,026 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Idera Pharmaceuticals by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,013,149 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,718,000 after purchasing an additional 53,519 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Idera Pharmaceuticals by 5.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 633,435 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $823,000 after purchasing an additional 30,999 shares in the last quarter. Artal Group S.A. purchased a new stake in Idera Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $1,835,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Idera Pharmaceuticals by 28.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 258,451 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 56,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Idera Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $277,000. 19.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IDRA stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $1.17. The company had a trading volume of 568,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,278,990. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.39. Idera Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.97 and a one year high of $6.14. The firm has a market cap of $58.54 million, a PE ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 1.83.

Idera Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for oncology and rare disease indications in the United States. It offers Tilsotolimod (IMO-2125), a synthetic phosphorothioate oligonucleotide that acts as a direct agonist of TLR9 to stimulate the immune systems and for treating solid tumors, metastatic melanoma, squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck, and colorectal cancer.

