Brokerages Anticipate LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) Will Announce Earnings of $1.73 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) to announce earnings of $1.73 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for LPL Financial’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.87 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.62. LPL Financial posted earnings per share of $1.42 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that LPL Financial will report full-year earnings of $7.33 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.09 to $7.50. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $8.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.25 to $9.65. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for LPL Financial.

Get LPL Financial alerts:

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.13. LPL Financial had a net margin of 7.30% and a return on equity of 39.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter.

LPLA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $171.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $166.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $166.00 price objective on shares of LPL Financial in a report on Thursday. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. LPL Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $145.72.

In other news, Director Matthew Enyedi sold 476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.41, for a total transaction of $64,931.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,721 shares in the company, valued at $507,581.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard Steinmeier sold 1,406 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.67, for a total value of $192,158.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 118,989 shares of company stock worth $17,941,290. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LPLA. Gables Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of LPL Financial by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 12,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,327,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in LPL Financial by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 23,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,281,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in LPL Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. 96.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LPL Financial stock traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $147.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 336,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 572,562. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $149.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $125.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. LPL Financial has a one year low of $70.51 and a one year high of $159.74. The stock has a market cap of $11.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.74 and a beta of 1.28.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 24th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 21st. LPL Financial’s payout ratio is presently 15.48%.

LPL Financial Company Profile

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and business development companies.

Further Reading: Commodities

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on LPL Financial (LPLA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for LPL Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LPL Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.