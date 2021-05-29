Brokerages Anticipate Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) to Post $1.37 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) to announce $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Rent-A-Center’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.35 to $1.39. Rent-A-Center posted earnings of $0.80 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 71.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Rent-A-Center will report full year earnings of $5.57 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.13 to $5.82. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $6.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.96 to $6.64. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Rent-A-Center.

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.20. Rent-A-Center had a return on equity of 41.79% and a net margin of 6.39%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $961.23 million.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Rent-A-Center from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Rent-A-Center from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Rent-A-Center from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rent-A-Center from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Rent-A-Center currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.17.

Shares of NASDAQ RCII traded down $0.52 during trading on Monday, hitting $61.81. The company had a trading volume of 557,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 600,031. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 2.79. Rent-A-Center has a 12 month low of $24.25 and a 12 month high of $64.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.71 and a beta of 1.54.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 6th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 5th. Rent-A-Center’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.13%.

In other Rent-A-Center news, CFO Maureen B. Short sold 14,922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.75, for a total transaction of $891,589.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Catherine M. Skula sold 2,849 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.85, for a total value of $170,512.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Intersect Capital LLC grew its holdings in Rent-A-Center by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 5,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Rent-A-Center by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 63,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,433,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Rent-A-Center by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 11,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Rent-A-Center by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 19,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Rent-A-Center by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 57,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,309,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

Rent-A-Center Company Profile

Rent-A-Center, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, leases household durable goods to customers on a lease-to-own basis. The company operates in four segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Preferred Lease, Mexico, and Franchising. It offers furniture and accessories, appliances, consumer electronics, computers, tablets and smartphones, tools, tires, handbags, and other accessories under rental purchase agreements.

