Brokerages Anticipate TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $545.42 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) will announce $545.42 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for TTM Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $541.07 million and the highest estimate coming in at $550.00 million. TTM Technologies posted sales of $570.30 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 4.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that TTM Technologies will report full year sales of $2.21 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.19 billion to $2.24 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $2.30 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.25 billion to $2.35 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow TTM Technologies.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.23. TTM Technologies had a net margin of 8.77% and a negative return on equity of 1.14%. The firm had revenue of $526.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $511.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TTMI. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on TTM Technologies from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. B. Riley upped their target price on TTM Technologies from $17.75 to $19.25 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered TTM Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.04.

TTMI remained flat at $$15.15 on Wednesday. 579,883 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,041,395. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. TTM Technologies has a one year low of $10.54 and a one year high of $15.36. The company has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 1.65.

In other news, CFO Todd B. Schull sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $525,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 205,756 shares in the company, valued at $3,086,340. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Douglas L. Soder sold 55,807 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $837,105.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 166,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,493,945. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 97,300 shares of company stock worth $1,460,149 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of TTM Technologies by 5.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,099,936 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $233,450,000 after purchasing an additional 857,869 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of TTM Technologies by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,677,122 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,318,000 after acquiring an additional 357,104 shares during the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP raised its stake in TTM Technologies by 2.9% during the first quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 3,500,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,750,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of TTM Technologies by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,839,615 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,175,000 after buying an additional 194,464 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of TTM Technologies by 3,187.3% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,701,112 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,167,000 after buying an additional 2,618,944 shares during the period.

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells printed circuit boards (PCBs) worldwide. It operates PCB and RF&S Components segments. The company offers a range of PCB products, radio-frequency (RF) components, conventional PCBs, RF and microwave circuits, high density interconnect PCBs, substrate-like PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration products, IC substrates, passive RF components, advanced ceramic RF components, multi-chip modules, and beamforming and switching networks.

