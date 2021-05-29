Brokerages Expect Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) Will Post Earnings of -$0.66 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) will post earnings of ($0.66) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Cytokinetics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.71) to ($0.58). Cytokinetics reported earnings per share of ($0.68) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 2.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cytokinetics will report full year earnings of ($2.63) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.86) to ($2.33). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($2.99) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.77) to ($2.24). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Cytokinetics.

Get Cytokinetics alerts:

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.07). Cytokinetics had a negative return on equity of 213.63% and a negative net margin of 230.55%. The company had revenue of $6.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.83 million.

Several research firms have recently commented on CYTK. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Cytokinetics from $24.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Barclays assumed coverage on Cytokinetics in a report on Thursday, February 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Mizuho raised their price target on Cytokinetics from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Cytokinetics in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Cytokinetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.08.

NASDAQ CYTK opened at $21.83 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $24.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.49. The company has a quick ratio of 12.05, a current ratio of 12.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. Cytokinetics has a 52 week low of $14.71 and a 52 week high of $30.14. The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.86 and a beta of 1.36.

In other news, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.49, for a total value of $97,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.42, for a total value of $48,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 112,707 shares of company stock valued at $2,716,129 in the last three months. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CYTK. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 169.0% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,625 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in shares of Cytokinetics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cytokinetics in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cytokinetics in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 1,422.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,131 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,991 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.52% of the company’s stock.

Cytokinetics Company Profile

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company is developing small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to increase muscle function and contractility.

Recommended Story: What is the 52-week high/low?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cytokinetics (CYTK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cytokinetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cytokinetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.