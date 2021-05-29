Brokerages Expect EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) to Post -$0.10 EPS

Equities analysts forecast that EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) will post ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for EverQuote’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.11) and the highest is ($0.09). EverQuote also reported earnings per share of ($0.10) during the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that EverQuote will report full-year earnings of ($0.26) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.29) to ($0.24). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.02) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.32) to $0.26. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for EverQuote.

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13). The company had revenue of $103.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.42 million. EverQuote had a negative return on equity of 19.74% and a negative net margin of 3.67%. EverQuote’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.05) earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on EVER shares. Raymond James dropped their price target on EverQuote from $58.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of EverQuote in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded EverQuote from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of EverQuote in a research note on Monday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.17.

NASDAQ:EVER opened at $31.53 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $897.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.69 and a beta of 1.35. EverQuote has a 1-year low of $28.56 and a 1-year high of $63.44. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $32.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.45.

In other EverQuote news, insider Tomas Revesz, Jr. sold 1,847 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.15, for a total value of $92,627.05. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 522,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,183,064.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO John Brandon Wagner sold 5,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.29, for a total value of $211,611.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 220,702 shares in the company, valued at $9,112,785.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 74,424 shares of company stock worth $3,311,177 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 45.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of EverQuote by 141.1% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in EverQuote during the first quarter worth approximately $96,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of EverQuote by 93.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,372 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in EverQuote by 34.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in EverQuote during the fourth quarter worth approximately $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.57% of the company’s stock.

EverQuote, Inc operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping in the United States. The company's online marketplace offers consumers shopping for auto, home and renters, life, health, and commercial insurance. It serves carriers and agents, as well as indirect distributors. The company was formerly known as AdHarmonics, Inc, and changed its name to EverQuote, Inc in November 2014.

