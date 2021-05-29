Brokerages Expect Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.65 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.65) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.90) to ($0.22). Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes reported earnings per share of ($0.81) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes will report full year earnings of ($2.04) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.44) to ($1.85). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.33) to $1.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes.

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The transportation company reported ($0.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $286.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.93 million.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GOL. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $5.90 target price on shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in a report on Monday, March 29th. Itau BBA Securities began coverage on shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $9.50 target price for the company. HSBC downgraded shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from $11.05 to $9.85 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Sunday, April 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.32.

Shares of GOL stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.24. 1,618,625 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,722,769. Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes has a 12 month low of $4.24 and a 12 month high of $11.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of -1.61 and a beta of 1.08.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes during the 1st quarter valued at about $968,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its position in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 62,287 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $612,000 after buying an additional 17,790 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes during the 4th quarter valued at about $446,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 28.0% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,030 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 1,318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 401,817 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,946,000 after buying an additional 63,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes Company Profile

GOL Linhas AÃ©reas Inteligentes SA provides air passenger transportation services in Brazil, rest of South America, the Caribbean, and the United States. The company operates through Flight Transportation and Smiles Loyalty Program segments. It also offers cargo transportation and logistics services.

