Brokerages Expect iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT) to Post -$0.09 EPS

Equities research analysts predict that iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT) will post ($0.09) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for iHeartMedia’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.19) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.01. iHeartMedia reported earnings of ($1.23) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 92.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that iHeartMedia will report full-year earnings of ($0.97) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.04) to ($0.92). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.05 to $2.37. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow iHeartMedia.

iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $935.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $886.48 million.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded iHeartMedia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded iHeartMedia from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $17.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Bank of America upgraded iHeartMedia from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Wolfe Research upgraded iHeartMedia from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on iHeartMedia from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:IHRT opened at $23.21 on Monday. iHeartMedia has a 1-year low of $6.25 and a 1-year high of $24.07. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.83. The company has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of -7.25 and a beta of 2.33.

In related news, CFO Michael B. Mcguinness sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.45, for a total value of $449,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $418,243.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IHRT. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in iHeartMedia in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in iHeartMedia by 2,139.4% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in iHeartMedia in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in iHeartMedia by 38.4% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in iHeartMedia by 94.7% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 3,714 shares in the last quarter. 68.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iHeartMedia Company Profile

iHeartMedia, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Audio, and Audio & Media Services. The Audio segment offers broadcast radio, digital, mobile, podcasts, social, program syndication, traffic, weather, news and sports data distribution, and on-demand entertainment, as well as live events, including mobile platforms and products; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents approximately 120 syndicated radio programs and services to approximately 6,500 radio station affiliates.

