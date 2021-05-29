Brokerages Expect Penn Virginia Co. (NASDAQ:PVAC) to Announce $0.78 EPS

Equities analysts expect Penn Virginia Co. (NASDAQ:PVAC) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.78 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Penn Virginia’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.95 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.47. Penn Virginia posted earnings per share of $1.29 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 39.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Penn Virginia will report full-year earnings of $2.69 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.59 to $3.82. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $3.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.41 to $4.89. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Penn Virginia.

Get Penn Virginia alerts:

Penn Virginia (NASDAQ:PVAC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.03). Penn Virginia had a positive return on equity of 19.33% and a negative net margin of 180.16%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PVAC shares. Capital One Financial reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Penn Virginia in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Penn Virginia in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Penn Virginia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PVAC. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Penn Virginia by 303.7% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 36,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 27,500 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Penn Virginia by 265.6% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 132,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after purchasing an additional 96,208 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new stake in Penn Virginia during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $248,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Penn Virginia during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Penn Virginia by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,364,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,994,000 after purchasing an additional 507,339 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PVAC traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $19.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 181,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 493,857. The company has a market cap of $295.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 3.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.03. Penn Virginia has a 52-week low of $6.36 and a 52-week high of $20.18.

About Penn Virginia

Penn Virginia Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the onshore exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in the United States. It primarily operates wells in the Eagle Ford Shale field in South Texas. As of December 31, 2020, it had total proved reserves of approximately 126 million barrels of oil equivalent; and 532 gross productive wells, as well as owned approximately 98,300 gross acres of leasehold and royalty interests.

Read More: SEC Filing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Penn Virginia (PVAC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Penn Virginia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penn Virginia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.