Brokerages Expect QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST) Will Announce Earnings of $0.16 Per Share

Analysts expect QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST) to announce earnings per share of $0.16 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for QuinStreet’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.16 and the lowest is $0.15. QuinStreet posted earnings of $0.14 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that QuinStreet will report full year earnings of $0.65 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.58 to $0.72. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.72 to $0.75. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow QuinStreet.

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. QuinStreet had a return on equity of 7.91% and a net margin of 3.98%. The firm had revenue of $153.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.22 million.

Several research firms recently issued reports on QNST. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on QuinStreet from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on QuinStreet from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded QuinStreet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 5th.

In other news, CEO Douglas Valenti sold 9,293 shares of QuinStreet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.05, for a total value of $195,617.65. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 379,642 shares in the company, valued at $7,991,464.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Gregory Wong sold 7,979 shares of QuinStreet stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.79, for a total value of $141,946.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 156,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,777,979.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 189,924 shares of company stock worth $3,668,931 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of QuinStreet by 2.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,966,814 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $161,725,000 after buying an additional 168,046 shares during the period. Chicago Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of QuinStreet by 17.0% in the first quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 2,450,160 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,738,000 after buying an additional 355,816 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of QuinStreet by 11.6% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,410,755 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,638,000 after buying an additional 147,200 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of QuinStreet by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 987,588 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,174,000 after buying an additional 4,588 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of QuinStreet by 9.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 839,403 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,039,000 after buying an additional 75,129 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.69% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:QNST opened at $18.11 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $971.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.28 and a beta of 0.91. QuinStreet has a 52-week low of $9.83 and a 52-week high of $25.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.31 and a 200 day moving average of $20.86.

QuinStreet Company Profile

QuinStreet, Inc, an online performance marketing company, provides customer acquisition services for its clients in the United States and internationally. The company offers online marketing services to its clients in the form of qualified clicks, leads, inquiries, calls, applications, customers, display advertisements, or impressions through its websites or third-party publishers.

