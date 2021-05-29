Brokerages Expect Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) to Announce $2.61 EPS

Brokerages forecast that Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) will post earnings of $2.61 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Steel Dynamics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.73 to $3.13. Steel Dynamics reported earnings of $0.47 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 455.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, July 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Steel Dynamics will report full year earnings of $8.41 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.22 to $10.70. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $3.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.82 to $4.15. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Steel Dynamics.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The basic materials company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.41 billion. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 20.46%. The business’s revenue was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 EPS.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on STLD. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $53.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Steel Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.78.

In other Steel Dynamics news, Director Keith E. Busse sold 71,625 shares of Steel Dynamics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.05, for a total value of $4,659,206.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 955,041 shares in the company, valued at $62,125,417.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Glenn Pushis sold 19,745 shares of Steel Dynamics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.26, for a total transaction of $1,268,813.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 116,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,478,193.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 302,120 shares of company stock valued at $18,922,457 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics in the first quarter worth $28,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics in the first quarter worth $28,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 224.9% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 640 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics in the first quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

Steel Dynamics stock opened at $62.43 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.71. The company has a market cap of $13.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 1.61. Steel Dynamics has a fifty-two week low of $24.00 and a fifty-two week high of $66.27.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.62%.

Steel Dynamics Company Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot and cold roll, and coated steel products; structural flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products; and merchant-bar-quality products, including channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and other engineered round steel bars.

