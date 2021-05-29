Brokerages Expect Trillium Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIL) to Post -$0.16 EPS

Analysts predict that Trillium Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIL) (TSE:TR) will report earnings of ($0.16) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Trillium Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.11) and the lowest is ($0.20). Trillium Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.24) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Trillium Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.72) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.21) to ($0.47). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.80) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.21) to ($0.52). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Trillium Therapeutics.

Trillium Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRIL) (TSE:TR) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.06.

TRIL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bloom Burton upgraded shares of Trillium Therapeutics from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Trillium Therapeutics from a “d-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Trillium Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Jonestrading reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Trillium Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on shares of Trillium Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.83.

In other news, insider Robert Uger sold 3,646 shares of Trillium Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.30, for a total transaction of $33,907.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,646 shares in the company, valued at $33,907.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Penka Petrova sold 5,312 shares of Trillium Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.08, for a total transaction of $58,856.96. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,004.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,250 shares of company stock valued at $169,076.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Trillium Therapeutics by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,693 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Trillium Therapeutics by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Trillium Therapeutics by 1.7% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 91,631 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,233,000 after buying an additional 1,534 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Trillium Therapeutics by 2.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 73,562 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $810,000 after buying an additional 2,105 shares during the period. Finally, Rock Springs Capital Management LP grew its stake in Trillium Therapeutics by 0.4% during the first quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 620,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,667,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TRIL stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.97. The stock had a trading volume of 419,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,361,261. Trillium Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $5.75 and a fifty-two week high of $20.96. The firm has a market cap of $821.17 million, a PE ratio of 46.88 and a beta of 1.94. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.30.

About Trillium Therapeutics

Trillium Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its include TTI-622, a SIRPa-IgG4 Fc fusion protein that is designed to enhance macrophage-mediated phagocytosis and anti-tumor activity by blocking the CD47, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials; and TTI-621, a SIRPa-IgG1 Fc fusion protein, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials and generates a signal blocking the CD47 for advanced relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies, and solid tumors and mycosis fungoides.

