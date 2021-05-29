Brokerages Expect United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) Will Post Earnings of $2.32 Per Share

Analysts predict that United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) will post $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for United States Steel’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.44 and the highest is $2.99. United States Steel reported earnings per share of ($2.67) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 186.9%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that United States Steel will report full-year earnings of $7.20 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.80 to $12.35. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.65 to $2.25. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow United States Steel.

United States Steel (NYSE:X) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.88 billion. United States Steel had a negative net margin of 6.41% and a negative return on equity of 13.05%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on X shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded United States Steel from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of United States Steel in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of United States Steel from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on United States Steel in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised United States Steel from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.25.

In other news, VP James E. Bruno sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $750,000.00. Also, CFO Christine S. Breves sold 24,282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.54, for a total transaction of $620,162.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 203,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,209,444.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 88,430 shares of company stock worth $2,109,816. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of X. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United States Steel in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of United States Steel by 287.9% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in United States Steel in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in United States Steel during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in United States Steel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. 65.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE X traded down $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $25.93. The company had a trading volume of 17,588,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,404,553. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 2.26. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. United States Steel has a fifty-two week low of $6.58 and a fifty-two week high of $29.97.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.15%. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio is currently -0.86%.

About United States Steel

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through three segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets and tin mill products, as well as all iron ore and coke.

