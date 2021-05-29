Brokerages Expect United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) Will Post Earnings of $2.32 Per Share

Posted by on May 29th, 2021

Analysts predict that United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) will post $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for United States Steel’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.44 and the highest is $2.99. United States Steel reported earnings per share of ($2.67) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 186.9%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that United States Steel will report full-year earnings of $7.20 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.80 to $12.35. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.65 to $2.25. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow United States Steel.

United States Steel (NYSE:X) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.88 billion. United States Steel had a negative net margin of 6.41% and a negative return on equity of 13.05%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on X shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded United States Steel from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of United States Steel in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of United States Steel from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on United States Steel in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised United States Steel from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.25.

In other news, VP James E. Bruno sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $750,000.00. Also, CFO Christine S. Breves sold 24,282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.54, for a total transaction of $620,162.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 203,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,209,444.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 88,430 shares of company stock worth $2,109,816. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of X. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United States Steel in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of United States Steel by 287.9% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in United States Steel in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in United States Steel during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in United States Steel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. 65.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE X traded down $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $25.93. The company had a trading volume of 17,588,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,404,553. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 2.26. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. United States Steel has a fifty-two week low of $6.58 and a fifty-two week high of $29.97.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.15%. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio is currently -0.86%.

About United States Steel

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through three segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets and tin mill products, as well as all iron ore and coke.

Featured Article: Cryptocurrencies

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on United States Steel (X)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for United States Steel (NYSE:X)

Receive News & Ratings for United States Steel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Steel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.