Brokerages Expect Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) to Post $0.70 EPS

Equities analysts forecast that Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) will post earnings per share of $0.70 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Urban Outfitters’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.93 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.33. Urban Outfitters posted earnings of $0.35 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 100%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Urban Outfitters will report full-year earnings of $2.36 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.25 to $2.77. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.87 to $3.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Urban Outfitters.

Get Urban Outfitters alerts:

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The apparel retailer reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.38. Urban Outfitters had a net margin of 0.04% and a return on equity of 0.87%. The company had revenue of $927.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $870.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.41) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 57.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Urban Outfitters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, MKM Partners increased their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $29.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.14.

In other news, Director Edward N. Antoian sold 19,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.08, for a total value of $717,127.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $791,064.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Azeez Hayne sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.16, for a total transaction of $152,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,279.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,656 shares of company stock worth $1,991,200 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Urban Outfitters by 1.5% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 18,197 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $677,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in Urban Outfitters by 1.6% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 25,366 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $943,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in Urban Outfitters by 4.1% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,800 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $662,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 232,697 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $5,957,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 0.4% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 163,444 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $6,078,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. 68.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of URBN stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $39.16. 2,405,074 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,786,872. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $37.18 and a 200 day moving average of $32.35. Urban Outfitters has a 52-week low of $14.41 and a 52-week high of $41.95. The company has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a PE ratio of 3,919.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.59.

Urban Outfitters Company Profile

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, wholesale, and Subscription. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's casual apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

Further Reading: Most Active Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Urban Outfitters (URBN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Urban Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urban Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.