Brokerages Expect Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYNE) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.20 Per Share

Posted by on May 29th, 2021

Equities research analysts expect Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYNE) to report ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Zynerba Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.22) and the highest is ($0.19). Zynerba Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.78) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 74.4%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Zynerba Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($1.03) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.56) to ($0.82). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($1.23) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.91) to ($0.99). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Zynerba Pharmaceuticals.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.05.

Several analysts have recently commented on ZYNE shares. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Roth Capital decreased their price target on Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $7.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

Shares of ZYNE stock traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.68. 6,130,657 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,991,795. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.39 and its 200-day moving average is $4.33. The stock has a market cap of $234.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.51 and a beta of 2.53. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $3.12 and a 52 week high of $9.00.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its stake in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 103.6% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,814,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,987,000 after buying an additional 923,303 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Investments LLC lifted its stake in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 152.0% in the first quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 1,537,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,150,000 after buying an additional 927,494 shares during the period. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd lifted its stake in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 899.9% in the first quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 721,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,355,000 after buying an additional 649,418 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 46.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 595,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,766,000 after buying an additional 189,103 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 176.1% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 356,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,658,000 after buying an additional 227,624 shares during the period. 21.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing pharmaceutically-produced transdermal cannabinoid therapies for rare and near-rare neuropsychiatric disorders. It improves the lives of patients and their families living with severe, chronic health conditions, including Fragile X syndrome, autism spectrum disorder, 22q11.2 deletion syndrome, and a heterogeneous group of rare and ultra-rare epilepsies known as developmental and epileptic encephalopathies.

