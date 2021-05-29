Brokerages Set Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) Price Target at $63.63

Shares of Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $63.63.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ameresco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Ameresco in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Ameresco in a research note on Friday, January 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Ameresco from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Ameresco from $52.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th.

In other Ameresco news, Director Douglas I. Foy sold 5,000 shares of Ameresco stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.66, for a total transaction of $253,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,676 shares in the company, valued at $2,212,626.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO George P. Sakellaris sold 528,264 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $23,243,616.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,267,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,762,608. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 584,000 shares of company stock worth $25,761,260 over the last quarter. 55.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMRC. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ameresco during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ameresco by 46.5% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 630 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ameresco during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its position in shares of Ameresco by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 797 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Ameresco by 43.8% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,178 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. 47.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:AMRC opened at $53.76 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.56 and its 200-day moving average is $51.41. The company has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.45. Ameresco has a 52-week low of $20.07 and a 52-week high of $70.25.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $252.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.52 million. Ameresco had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 5.51%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ameresco will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

Ameresco, Inc provides comprehensive energy services for businesses and organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions. The company operates through U.S.

