Brokerages Set Bodycote plc (LON:BOY) Price Target at GBX 704

Shares of Bodycote plc (LON:BOY) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 731.43 ($9.56).

Several equities analysts recently commented on BOY shares. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on shares of Bodycote from GBX 825 ($10.78) to GBX 915 ($11.95) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 800 ($10.45) price objective on shares of Bodycote in a research report on Thursday. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 800 ($10.45) price objective on shares of Bodycote in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Bodycote from GBX 635 ($8.30) to GBX 650 ($8.49) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th.

Shares of Bodycote stock traded up GBX 6.50 ($0.08) during midday trading on Monday, hitting GBX 866.50 ($11.32). The company had a trading volume of 237,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 282,549. The stock has a market cap of £1.66 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,332.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.90. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 812.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 766.77. Bodycote has a 12-month low of GBX 536 ($7.00) and a 12-month high of GBX 874 ($11.42).

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 22nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 13.40 ($0.18) per share. This is a boost from Bodycote’s previous dividend of $6.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.67%. Bodycote’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 96.50%.

Bodycote plc provides heat treatment and thermal processing services worldwide. The company operates through Aerospace, Defence & Energy; and Automotive & General Industrial segments. It offers heat treatment services, including altering the microstructure of metals and alloys, such as steel and aluminum to impart properties comprising surface hardness, temperature resistance, ductility, and strength; metal joining services consisting of electron beam welding, HIP diffusion bonding, hydrogen brazing, induction brazing, and vacuum and honeycomb brazing; and hot isostatic pressing (HIP) services, including isostatic pressing and HIP supporting services, as well as Powdermet technology, a manufacturing process used in the production of complex components using powder metallurgy.

