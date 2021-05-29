Brokerages Set California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) Price Target at $56.33

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $56.33.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CWT shares. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $53.00 price objective (down previously from $57.00) on shares of California Water Service Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of California Water Service Group in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of California Water Service Group in a research note on Sunday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of California Water Service Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th.

California Water Service Group stock opened at $56.84 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.71 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.45. California Water Service Group has a 1 year low of $41.19 and a 1 year high of $61.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $58.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.19.

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $147.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.00 million. California Water Service Group had a net margin of 13.98% and a return on equity of 12.95%. As a group, equities analysts expect that California Water Service Group will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. California Water Service Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.70%.

In other California Water Service Group news, insider Elissa Y. Ouyang sold 500 shares of California Water Service Group stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.31, for a total value of $26,655.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $328,496.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Gerald A. Simon sold 854 shares of California Water Service Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.73, for a total transaction of $50,155.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,712 shares in the company, valued at $394,195.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,761 shares of company stock valued at $100,408 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of California Water Service Group by 5.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,708,941 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $490,661,000 after buying an additional 455,364 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of California Water Service Group by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,337,599 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $126,300,000 after buying an additional 59,612 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of California Water Service Group by 4.8% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 849,844 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,880,000 after buying an additional 38,874 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in California Water Service Group by 8.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 820,496 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,226,000 after purchasing an additional 66,786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in California Water Service Group by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 756,999 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,901,000 after purchasing an additional 134,775 shares during the period. 74.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

California Water Service Group Company Profile

California Water Service Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, and Hawaii. It is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution, and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection.

