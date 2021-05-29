Brokerages Set Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Price Target at $118.55

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $119.64.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CPT shares. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Camden Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $103.00 to $109.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. TheStreet lowered shares of Camden Property Trust from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of Camden Property Trust in a report on Monday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Camden Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $122.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th.

CPT traded up $0.80 during trading on Monday, reaching $125.38. 674,926 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 696,251. Camden Property Trust has a 1 year low of $85.74 and a 1 year high of $126.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.73.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.92). Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 10.71% and a return on equity of 3.16%. Equities analysts forecast that Camden Property Trust will post 5.08 EPS for the current year.

In other Camden Property Trust news, EVP Laurie Baker sold 468 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.48, for a total value of $56,384.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 48,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,795,208.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director William F. Paulsen sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.57, for a total transaction of $597,135.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $267,407.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 16,263 shares of company stock worth $1,898,976. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Camden Property Trust by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,366,005 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $436,250,000 after buying an additional 90,727 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Camden Property Trust by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,959,524 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $295,717,000 after buying an additional 118,560 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Camden Property Trust by 28.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,825,817 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $310,586,000 after buying an additional 629,415 shares during the last quarter. Long Pond Capital LP lifted its position in Camden Property Trust by 24.1% in the first quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 1,664,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $182,958,000 after buying an additional 323,676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Camden Property Trust by 2.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,450,609 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $159,264,000 after buying an additional 34,879 shares during the last quarter. 93.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 167 properties containing 56,850 apartment homes across the United States.

