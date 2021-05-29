Brokerages Set The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) PT at $26.83

The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, ten have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $26.83.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on The Williams Companies from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. TD Securities upped their price target on The Williams Companies from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Argus raised The Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on The Williams Companies from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th.

Get The Williams Companies alerts:

WMB opened at $26.34 on Friday. The Williams Companies has a one year low of $17.48 and a one year high of $26.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.00 billion, a PE ratio of 28.02, a P/E/G ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.71.

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.06. The Williams Companies had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 13.70%. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.43) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Williams Companies will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. The Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 149.09%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in The Williams Companies by 2.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,838,648 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $516,119,000 after buying an additional 463,687 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of The Williams Companies by 1,368.4% during the first quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 18,962,925 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $449,232,000 after purchasing an additional 17,671,486 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of The Williams Companies by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,740,416 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $335,647,000 after purchasing an additional 922,760 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of The Williams Companies by 3.6% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,896,511 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $329,209,000 after purchasing an additional 483,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Williams Companies by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 9,593,804 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $192,356,000 after purchasing an additional 787,025 shares during the last quarter. 82.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Williams Companies Company Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

Further Reading: What are the components of an earnings report?



Receive News & Ratings for The Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.