Brokerages Set Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Target Price at $250.50

Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $250.50.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on V. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Visa from $258.00 to $279.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Visa from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Susquehanna upped their target price on Visa from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist Securities upped their target price on Visa from $230.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Visa from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th.

Get Visa alerts:

Shares of NYSE V traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $227.30. The stock had a trading volume of 5,782,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,867,695. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $442.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $227.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $214.78. Visa has a 52-week low of $179.23 and a 52-week high of $237.50.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.54 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 33.86% and a net margin of 49.93%. Visa’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.39 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Visa will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.40%.

In other Visa news, Director Robert W. Matschullat sold 29,956 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.02, for a total transaction of $6,680,787.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.55, for a total value of $1,912,950.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 163,112 shares in the company, valued at $34,669,455.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 137,626 shares of company stock worth $30,979,639 over the last ninety days. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Visa by 129.1% during the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 126 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Visa by 432.0% in the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 133 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in Visa in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, New Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Visa in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Recommended Story: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.