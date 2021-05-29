Brookfield Infrastructure (NASDAQ:BIPC) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 36,256 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the previous session’s volume of 184,827 shares.The stock last traded at $69.89 and had previously closed at $71.93.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brookfield Infrastructure from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $72.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.29. The stock has a market cap of $3.22 billion and a P/E ratio of 49.71.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. Brookfield Infrastructure’s payout ratio is 141.67%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BIPC. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 79.5% during the 1st quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure during the 1st quarter valued at $63,000.

About Brookfield Infrastructure (NASDAQ:BIPC)

Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates regulated natural gas transmission systems in Brazil. The company also engages in the regulated gas and electricity distribution operations in the United Kingdom. It operates approximately 2,000 kilometers of natural gas transportation pipelines in the states of Rio de Janeiro, Sao Paulo, and Minas Gerais; and 3.6 million gas and electricity connections and 1.5 million installed smart meters in the United Kingdom.

