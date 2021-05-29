BSCPAD (BSCPAD) Market Cap Hits $34.78 Million

BSCPAD (CURRENCY:BSCPAD) traded up 6.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on May 29th. One BSCPAD coin can now be bought for about $1.07 or 0.00003123 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. BSCPAD has a market cap of $34.78 million and $14.36 million worth of BSCPAD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, BSCPAD has traded up 7.2% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002923 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00002406 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.99 or 0.00058393 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $108.04 or 0.00315644 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65.27 or 0.00190702 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003971 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $263.46 or 0.00769742 BTC.

BSCPAD Profile

BSCPAD’s total supply is 175,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 32,536,276 coins. BSCPAD’s official Twitter account is @BSCPad

According to CryptoCompare, “The BSC Launch Pad is a decentralized IDO platform for the Binance Smart Chain Network. BSCPad will empower cryptocurrency projects with the ability to distribute tokens and raise liquidity. “

Buying and Selling BSCPAD

