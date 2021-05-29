BTRS Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BTRS) SVP Andrew J. Herning Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

BTRS Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BTRS) SVP Andrew J. Herning sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.90, for a total transaction of $69,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 45,402 shares in the company, valued at $631,087.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Andrew J. Herning also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 19th, Andrew J. Herning sold 417 shares of BTRS stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.28, for a total transaction of $5,120.76.

NASDAQ:BTRS opened at $14.30 on Friday. BTRS Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.69 and a 52 week high of $19.76. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of -21.03 and a beta of 0.30.

BTRS (NASDAQ:BTRS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter. On average, analysts expect that BTRS Holdings Inc. will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BTRS. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in BTRS during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in BTRS during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in BTRS during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in BTRS during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in BTRS during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on BTRS shares. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of BTRS in a research note on Monday, February 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of BTRS in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of BTRS in a research report on Friday, April 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of BTRS in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of BTRS in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.00.

BTRS Company Profile

BTRS Holdings Inc provides cloud-based software and integrated payment processing solutions that simplify and automate B2B commerce. It offers solutions that span credit decisioning and monitoring, online ordering, invoicing, cash application, and collections. These solutions integrate with various ecosystem players, including financial institutions, enterprise resource planning systems, and accounts payable software platforms, to help customers to transition from paper invoicing and check acceptance to electronic billing and payments.

