Buckley Wealth Management LLC Has $30.16 Million Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Buckley Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 246,932 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 5,004 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up approximately 11.2% of Buckley Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Buckley Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $30,163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AAPL. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Apple during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,238,000. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Apple during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,381,000. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Apple during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,672,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Apple during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,899,000. Finally, Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Apple by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 78,427 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $10,734,000 after purchasing an additional 5,305 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.33% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.80, for a total transaction of $2,257,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 333,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,228,243.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 18,216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.01, for a total value of $2,441,126.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 290,155 shares of company stock valued at $37,610,735 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAPL opened at $124.61 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $130.16 and a 200 day moving average of $127.42. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $79.12 and a fifty-two week high of $145.09. The firm has a market cap of $2.08 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $89.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.84 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 111.80% and a net margin of 23.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 53.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Apple’s payout ratio is presently 26.83%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group set a $155.00 target price on shares of Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Apple from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $83.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.87.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

