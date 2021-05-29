Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) Lowered to “Market Perform” at Raymond James

Raymond James downgraded shares of Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

COG has been the subject of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Cabot Oil & Gas from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a market perform rating and set a $19.00 target price (down previously from $20.00) on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in a research report on Monday, April 26th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wolfe Research restated a peer perform rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $20.00.

COG opened at $16.40 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Cabot Oil & Gas has a fifty-two week low of $15.76 and a fifty-two week high of $22.67. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.30 and a beta of 0.13.

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $459.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $486.86 million. Cabot Oil & Gas had a net margin of 19.67% and a return on equity of 12.58%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cabot Oil & Gas will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. This is a positive change from Cabot Oil & Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. Cabot Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 102.33%.

In other Cabot Oil & Gas news, Treasurer Matthew P. Kerin sold 19,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.40, for a total transaction of $368,600.00. Also, insider Steven W. Lindeman sold 35,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.34, for a total value of $686,570.00. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COG. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas by 3,941.9% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,738 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,695 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas during the first quarter valued at about $51,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Cabot Oil & Gas during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Cabot Oil & Gas in the 1st quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas by 98.4% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,784 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 1,877 shares during the last quarter. 95.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cabot Oil & Gas

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, exploits, develops, produces, and markets oil and gas properties in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 175,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

