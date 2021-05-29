Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $177.81 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) to announce sales of $177.81 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Cadence Bancorporation’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $172.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $185.83 million. Cadence Bancorporation posted sales of $184.66 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 3.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Cadence Bancorporation will report full-year sales of $719.75 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $699.70 million to $748.11 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $701.87 million, with estimates ranging from $671.80 million to $726.22 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Cadence Bancorporation.

Get Cadence Bancorporation alerts:

Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $186.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.85 million. Cadence Bancorporation had a return on equity of 8.14% and a net margin of 30.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Cadence Bancorporation from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $25.00 target price (up from $24.00) on shares of Cadence Bancorporation in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Truist Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cadence Bancorporation in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Raymond James raised Cadence Bancorporation from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Cadence Bancorporation from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.14.

Cadence Bancorporation stock traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $22.38. 547,191 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,186,181. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of 9.53 and a beta of 1.88. Cadence Bancorporation has a fifty-two week low of $7.30 and a fifty-two week high of $23.88.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Cadence Bancorporation’s payout ratio is currently 81.08%.

In other Cadence Bancorporation news, Director J Thomas Wiley, Jr. sold 45,229 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.78, for a total value of $1,030,316.62. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 77,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,766,816.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph W. Evans sold 21,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.61, for a total transaction of $486,115.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 330,729 shares in the company, valued at $7,477,782.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 104,729 shares of company stock worth $2,390,052 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cadence Bancorporation by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,574,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,001,000 after acquiring an additional 325,942 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Cadence Bancorporation by 110.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,757,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444,417 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Cadence Bancorporation by 5.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,703,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,158,000 after purchasing an additional 131,997 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Cadence Bancorporation by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,371,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,941,000 after purchasing an additional 471,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cadence Bancorporation by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,102,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,592,000 after purchasing an additional 159,446 shares during the last quarter. 91.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cadence Bancorporation Company Profile

Cadence Bancorporation, a financial holding company, through its subsidiary, Cadence Bank, National Association that provides banking and wealth management services to businesses, high net worth individuals, business owners, and retail customers. It operates through Banking and Financial Services segments.

Further Reading: Different Types of Derivatives

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cadence Bancorporation (CADE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.