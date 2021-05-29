Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) Shares Purchased by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH lifted its position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 43.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,395 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,924 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $876,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Cadence Design Systems by 316.3% during the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 179 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cadence Design Systems during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Cadence Design Systems during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Cadence Design Systems during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CDNS opened at $126.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.75 and a 12-month high of $149.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $133.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $130.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.99.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The software maker reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.08. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 23.34% and a return on equity of 27.00%. The firm had revenue of $736.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $717.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. Cadence Design Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CDNS. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $127.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Cadence Design Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $146.92.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, VP Thomas P. Beckley sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $2,610,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 248,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,991,175. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.65, for a total transaction of $126,650.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 104,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,181,858.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 420,902 shares of company stock valued at $56,863,950 in the last three months. 2.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cadence Design Systems Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

