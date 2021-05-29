Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) CAO Sells $268,725.00 in Stock

Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) CAO Stephanie Lepori sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.49, for a total transaction of $268,725.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,713,262.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Stephanie Lepori also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Caesars Entertainment alerts:

On Tuesday, May 11th, Stephanie Lepori sold 7,500 shares of Caesars Entertainment stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.58, for a total transaction of $754,350.00.

Shares of CZR opened at $107.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $22.42 billion, a PE ratio of -9.53 and a beta of 3.20. The company’s fifty day moving average is $98.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.07. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.06 and a fifty-two week high of $109.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.71.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($2.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.69) by ($0.34). Caesars Entertainment had a negative net margin of 42.64% and a negative return on equity of 53.13%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 259.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CZR. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 110.9% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. 92.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $95.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $113.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Caesars Entertainment currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.50.

Caesars Entertainment Company Profile

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. The company operates casinos, including poker, keno, and race and online sportsbooks; dining venues, bars, nightclubs, and lounges; hotels; and entertainment venues. It also offers staffing and management services; accessories, souvenirs, and decorative items through retail stores; and online sports betting and iGaming services.

Read More: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for Caesars Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caesars Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.