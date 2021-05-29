CafeSwap Token (BREW) Market Cap Reaches $4.84 Million

CafeSwap Token (CURRENCY:BREW) traded down 8.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on May 29th. CafeSwap Token has a market capitalization of $4.84 million and approximately $68,934.00 worth of CafeSwap Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CafeSwap Token coin can now be purchased for $2.38 or 0.00007031 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, CafeSwap Token has traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002961 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002398 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.15 or 0.00056697 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $111.78 or 0.00330912 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $66.16 or 0.00195843 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00003952 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $263.78 or 0.00780862 BTC.

About CafeSwap Token

CafeSwap Token’s total supply is 2,048,368 coins and its circulating supply is 2,037,776 coins. CafeSwap Token’s official Twitter account is @CafeSwapFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “CafeSwap is a yield farming and staking platform on BSC Chain. It has chosen BSC because of its low tnx fees and faster speed. It has built this project to provide the best experience with farming while regulating the supply, believing in partnerships hence it aims to bring all BSC DeFi ecosystems in one place to have a friendly ecosystem for all users. “

