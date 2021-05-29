Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Buys 82 Shares of Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) by 2.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,565 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cable One were worth $6,517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Cable One in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Permit Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Cable One during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in Cable One during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cable One during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in Cable One by 420.0% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 26 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. 85.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Steven Scott Cochran acquired 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1,716.24 per share, with a total value of $343,248.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 2,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,252,842.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher D. Boone sold 469 shares of Cable One stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,730.00, for a total value of $811,370.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,210,820. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cable One from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Truist raised shares of Cable One from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,100.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Cable One in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $2,210.00 price objective for the company. Truist Securities raised shares of Cable One from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,100.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Cable One from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $2,025.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,153.29.

Shares of NYSE:CABO opened at $1,815.56 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 7.16, a quick ratio of 7.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,780.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,946.91. Cable One, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,674.35 and a 1-year high of $2,326.80. The stock has a market cap of $10.96 billion, a PE ratio of 36.08 and a beta of 0.51.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $11.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.22 by $0.97. Cable One had a return on equity of 17.70% and a net margin of 22.57%. The firm had revenue of $341.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $337.61 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $12.05 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cable One, Inc. will post 47.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $2.50 per share. This represents a $10.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. Cable One’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.48%.

About Cable One

Cable One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides residential video services, such as local networks; local community programming that includes governmental and public access; and other channels, as well as digital video services, including national and regional cable networks, music channels, and an interactive and electronic programming guide with parental controls.

