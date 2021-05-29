Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Buys 8,747 Shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JKD)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JKD) by 41.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 30,023 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,747 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned 0.47% of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF worth $6,734,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in JKD. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its position in shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF by 268.6% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 19,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,164,000 after purchasing an additional 13,995 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $689,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF by 301.1% in the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 4,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 3,574 shares during the period. Intrua Financial LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF by 301.0% in the first quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 3,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 2,881 shares during the period. Finally, Cadent Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $438,000.

NYSEARCA JKD opened at $59.29 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $113.09 and its 200-day moving average is $190.76. iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $122.90 and a 12-month high of $224.94.

iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Morningstar Large Core Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Large Core Index (the Core Index). The Core Index measures the performance of stocks issued by large-capitalization companies that have exhibited average growth and value characteristics as determined by Morningstar’s index methodology.

