Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $6.12 Million Stock Holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) by 7.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,980 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,555 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in The Progressive were worth $6,117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PGR. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in The Progressive by 22,128.6% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,224 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $606,000 after acquiring an additional 6,196 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Progressive in the fourth quarter worth $63,000. Diversified LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Progressive in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Progressive in the fourth quarter worth $286,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives lifted its stake in shares of The Progressive by 18,889.7% in the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 5,507 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $545,000 after buying an additional 5,478 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PGR. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of The Progressive from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Edward Jones upgraded shares of The Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of The Progressive from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of The Progressive in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.69.

In other The Progressive news, insider Steven Broz sold 1,245 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.31, for a total transaction of $127,375.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,204,246.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total transaction of $1,096,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 332,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,410,699.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 14,488 shares of company stock valued at $1,343,380 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PGR opened at $99.08 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.42. The company has a market cap of $57.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The Progressive Co. has a 12-month low of $75.00 and a 12-month high of $107.58.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72. The Progressive had a net margin of 14.50% and a return on equity of 25.38%. On average, equities analysts expect that The Progressive Co. will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. The Progressive’s payout ratio is presently 5.35%.

About The Progressive

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

