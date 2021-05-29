Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $6.31 Million Stock Holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR) by 6.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 150,913 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,982 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned 0.18% of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF worth $6,311,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CIBR. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,984,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,363,000 after buying an additional 235,159 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,075,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,743,000 after purchasing an additional 181,916 shares during the period. Bank Hapoalim BM grew its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 111.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 325,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,439,000 after purchasing an additional 171,585 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 168.1% during the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 212,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,902,000 after purchasing an additional 133,449 shares during the period. Finally, RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,472,000.

NASDAQ CIBR opened at $44.49 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.53. First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF has a one year low of $31.19 and a one year high of $46.69.

