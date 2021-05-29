Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Increases Stake in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in International Paper (NYSE:IP) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 126,847 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,851 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in International Paper were worth $6,859,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IP. Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of International Paper during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of International Paper during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Paper during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Paper during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Paper during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 80.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

International Paper stock opened at $63.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.23. International Paper has a one year low of $32.59 and a one year high of $64.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.72 billion, a PE ratio of 25.65 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is $59.55 and its 200 day moving average is $52.96.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.17. International Paper had a return on equity of 15.84% and a net margin of 4.72%. The company had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.34 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. International Paper’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that International Paper will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th will be given a dividend of $0.5125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.21%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on IP shares. KeyCorp upped their price target on International Paper from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of International Paper in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on International Paper from $49.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities raised International Paper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.67.

In other International Paper news, SVP John V. Sims sold 8,909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.87, for a total transaction of $560,108.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Gregory T. Wanta sold 7,500 shares of International Paper stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.58, for a total value of $409,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

International Paper Company operates as a paper and packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through three segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

