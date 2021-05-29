Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Raises Holdings in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,920 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,185 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned about 0.08% of Casey’s General Stores worth $6,036,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CASY. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Casey’s General Stores in the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,029,000. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 37.8% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 731,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,663,000 after acquiring an additional 200,640 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 30.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 687,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,739,000 after acquiring an additional 160,576 shares during the period. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 658,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,700,000 after acquiring an additional 157,208 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 82.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 274,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,032,000 after acquiring an additional 124,455 shares during the period. 86.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CASY opened at $220.84 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.67 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $221.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $201.05. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a twelve month low of $142.34 and a twelve month high of $229.18.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 18.65%. On average, analysts predict that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.15%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $220.00 to $217.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Casey’s General Stores has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $208.10.

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. The company's stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverages, tobacco, and nicotine products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; and other nonfood items.

