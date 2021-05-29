Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Reduces Holdings in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 1.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,860 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 473 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cigna were worth $5,768,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cigna in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cigna during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in Cigna during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Cigna by 226.0% during the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 163 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Cigna during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. 88.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CI opened at $258.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Cigna Co. has a 52 week low of $158.84 and a 52 week high of $272.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $255.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $227.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.90.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $4.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.42 by $0.31. Cigna had a net margin of 5.18% and a return on equity of 13.82%. The firm had revenue of $40.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Cigna Co. will post 20.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 7th. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.68%.

In other Cigna news, CEO David Cordani sold 62,123 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.83, for a total transaction of $16,203,542.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 173,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,342,948.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 2,527 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.37, for a total transaction of $536,658.99. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,933,344.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 282,848 shares of company stock valued at $71,328,307 over the last 90 days. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Cigna from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $273.00 price target on shares of Cigna in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Cigna from $264.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Cigna from $280.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cigna from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $242.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $275.76.

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

