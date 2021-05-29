Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) Price Target Raised to $142.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) had its price objective upped by Credit Suisse Group from $131.00 to $142.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has a neutral rating on the bank’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Cormark reissued a buy rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $123.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th. TD Securities reissued a buy rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$140.00 to C$156.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $118.89.

NYSE CM opened at $117.87 on Friday. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 12 month low of $63.63 and a 12 month high of $118.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.89 billion, a PE ratio of 17.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.83.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The bank reported $3.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.56. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 17.81% and a return on equity of 12.26%. The firm had revenue of $4.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 10.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 28th will be paid a $1.2051 dividend. This represents a $4.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 25th. This is a positive change from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.17. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s payout ratio is presently 62.27%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CM. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the 4th quarter valued at $339,311,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 579.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,252,495 shares of the bank’s stock worth $220,452,000 after acquiring an additional 1,920,831 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 15,120,303 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,288,865,000 after acquiring an additional 1,564,081 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 108.8% in the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,892,992 shares of the bank’s stock worth $161,670,000 after acquiring an additional 986,388 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 54.1% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,646,195 shares of the bank’s stock worth $225,325,000 after acquiring an additional 929,453 shares during the period. 42.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

