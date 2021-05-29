Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Plans Quarterly Dividend of $1.46 (TSE:CM)

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) (NYSE:CM) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 27th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 28th will be given a dividend of 1.46 per share on Wednesday, July 28th. This represents a $5.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.10%.
TSE CM opened at C$142.46 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$63.98 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.58. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 1-year low of C$87.85 and a 1-year high of C$143.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$129.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$118.30.
Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) (NYSE:CM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported C$3.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$2.79 by C$0.79. The firm had revenue of C$4.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$4.84 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 13.0100012 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
In other news, Director Katharine Berghuis Stevenson acquired 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$124.20 per share, with a total value of C$49,680.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 22,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,818,470.60. Also, Senior Officer John Hountalas sold 9,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$122.80, for a total value of C$1,114,410.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$311,175.20. Insiders have sold a total of 61,895 shares of company stock valued at $7,433,702 in the last 90 days.
Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Company Profile
Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.
