Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$145.23.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CNR shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a C$139.00 target price on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. CSFB set a C$122.00 target price on shares of Canadian National Railway and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$122.00 target price on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$160.00 target price on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$145.00 to C$138.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

In related news, Senior Officer Sean Finn sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$146.69, for a total value of C$102,680.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,900 shares in the company, valued at C$2,919,071.30. Also, Senior Officer James Barry Cairns sold 1,115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$146.68, for a total transaction of C$163,548.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 746 shares in the company, valued at C$109,423.65. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,015 shares of company stock worth $870,946.

Shares of CNR traded up C$1.86 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$136.00. The company had a trading volume of 2,411,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,427,542. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$136.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$139.86. Canadian National Railway has a 1-year low of C$115.63 and a 1-year high of C$149.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.94, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of C$96.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.47.

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported C$1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.24 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$3.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$3.55 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway will post 6.2915347 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.615 per share. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 8th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.27%.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. Its portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

See Also: What is the strike price in options trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.