Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) Price Target Cut to $58.00 by Analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) had its price target cut by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $63.00 to $58.00 in a report published on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a buy rating on the solar energy provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on CSIQ. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Canadian Solar from $63.00 to $58.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Canadian Solar from $54.00 to $46.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of Canadian Solar from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $48.80.

Get Canadian Solar alerts:

Canadian Solar stock opened at $39.58 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.68. Canadian Solar has a fifty-two week low of $16.82 and a fifty-two week high of $67.39. The company has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The solar energy provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Canadian Solar had a net margin of 1.57% and a return on equity of 2.44%. Canadian Solar’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.84 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Canadian Solar will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Solar during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Solar during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Adirondack Trust Co. bought a new position in Canadian Solar in the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Canadian Solar in the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in Canadian Solar in the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.09% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Solar Company Profile

Canadian Solar Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells solar ingots, wafers, cells, modules, and other solar power products. The company operates through two segments, Module and System Solutions (MSS), and Energy. The MSS segment engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of a range of solar power products, including standard solar modules, specialty solar products, and solar system kits that are a ready-to-install packages comprising inverters, racking systems, and other accessories.

Featured Article: Strangles

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.