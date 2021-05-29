Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) Price Target Lowered to $58.00 at Citigroup

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) had its price target cut by Citigroup from $63.00 to $58.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the solar energy provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on CSIQ. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Solar from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Canadian Solar from $54.00 to $46.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut their price objective on shares of Canadian Solar from $71.00 to $63.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $48.80.

NASDAQ CSIQ opened at $39.58 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 41.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a fifty day moving average of $41.01 and a 200 day moving average of $46.68. Canadian Solar has a 1 year low of $16.82 and a 1 year high of $67.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The solar energy provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Canadian Solar had a net margin of 1.57% and a return on equity of 2.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.84 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Canadian Solar will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Canadian Solar by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,355 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in Canadian Solar by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 6,250 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management grew its stake in Canadian Solar by 45.0% during the 1st quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 1,740 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Canadian Solar during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its stake in Canadian Solar by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 6,104 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. 46.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Canadian Solar

Canadian Solar Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells solar ingots, wafers, cells, modules, and other solar power products. The company operates through two segments, Module and System Solutions (MSS), and Energy. The MSS segment engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of a range of solar power products, including standard solar modules, specialty solar products, and solar system kits that are a ready-to-install packages comprising inverters, racking systems, and other accessories.

