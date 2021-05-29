Cango (CANG) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Cango (NYSE:CANG) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 31st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.10 per share for the quarter. Cango has set its Q1 2021

After-Hours guidance at EPS.Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Cango (NYSE:CANG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $168.19 million during the quarter. Cango had a return on equity of 52.87% and a net margin of 165.31%. On average, analysts expect Cango to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of CANG stock opened at $5.75 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $861.78 million, a PE ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.16. Cango has a 1-year low of $4.20 and a 1-year high of $19.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.35 and a 200 day moving average of $8.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 3.62 and a quick ratio of 3.62.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Investors of record on Monday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 19th. This is a boost from Cango’s previous — dividend of $0.23. This represents a yield of 2.4%. Cango’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.76%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Cango stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Cango Inc. (NYSE:CANG) by 95.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,236 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,560 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Cango were worth $44,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 23.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CANG has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet cut Cango from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cango from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th.

About Cango

Cango Inc operates an automotive transaction service platform that connects dealers, original equipment manufacturer, financial institutions, car buyers, and other industry participants in the People's Republic of China. The company offers automobile trading solutions, including car sourcing, logistics, and warehousing support for dealers, as well as software as a service solutions; and facilitation of car purchases for car buyers.

