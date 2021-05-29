Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 124,191 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 2,831,870 shares.The stock last traded at $23.98 and had previously closed at $24.34.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CGC. Alliance Global Partners cut their target price on Canopy Growth from $60.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Piper Sandler cut Canopy Growth from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Canopy Growth from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Cormark downgraded Canopy Growth from a “market perform” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, CIBC reduced their price objective on Canopy Growth from $55.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.28.

The company has a current ratio of 6.24, a quick ratio of 5.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.29 and a beta of 2.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.70 and a 200-day moving average of $30.24.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Canopy Growth by 89.4% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its stake in shares of Canopy Growth by 55.1% during the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 55,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,791,000 after acquiring an additional 19,860 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Canopy Growth by 60.8% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 12,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 4,706 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Canopy Growth by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 17,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Canopy Growth during the 4th quarter valued at $1,422,000. 12.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Canopy Growth

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis for recreational and medical purposes primarily in Canada, the United States, Germany, and the United Kingdom. It operates through two segments, Cannabis, Hemp and Other Consumer Products; and Canopy Rivers.

