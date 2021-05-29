Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Stock Position Raised by Diversified Trust Co

Diversified Trust Co lifted its stake in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 8.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $672,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,838,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,559,766,000 after acquiring an additional 2,815,834 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Capital One Financial by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 28,406,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,808,020,000 after buying an additional 3,713,495 shares during the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Capital One Financial by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 7,620,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $753,287,000 after buying an additional 861,599 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Capital One Financial by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,667,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $560,249,000 after buying an additional 263,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $467,729,000. 91.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

COF opened at $160.78 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Capital One Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $57.30 and a 12 month high of $162.75. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $147.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $118.43. The stock has a market cap of $72.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.78.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $7.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.17 by $2.86. The firm had revenue of $7.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.02 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 23.91%. The company’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($3.02) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Capital One Financial Co. will post 17.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.63%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on COF. Barclays raised their target price on Capital One Financial from $145.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Capital One Financial from $143.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Capital One Financial from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Capital One Financial from $135.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Capital One Financial from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.64.

In related news, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 39,909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.80, for a total value of $4,980,643.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 88,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,066,764.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John G. Finneran, Jr. sold 45,527 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.34, for a total transaction of $5,888,462.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 57,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,480,120.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 157,249 shares of company stock valued at $21,048,631 over the last quarter. 1.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Read More: What is the operating income formula?



Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.