Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) Price Target Raised to $25.00 at B. Riley

Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at B. Riley from $19.00 to $25.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the asset manager’s stock. B. Riley’s target price indicates a potential downside of 7.06% from the company’s previous close. B. Riley also issued estimates for Capital Southwest’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.48 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.85 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.48 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.89 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on CSWC. TheStreet upgraded shares of Capital Southwest from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Capital Southwest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Capital Southwest in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Hovde Group began coverage on shares of Capital Southwest in a research note on Friday, March 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.33.

Shares of NASDAQ CSWC opened at $26.90 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $534.45 million, a PE ratio of 10.11 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Capital Southwest has a 1-year low of $12.32 and a 1-year high of $27.90. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.47.

Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The asset manager reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $17.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.76 million. Capital Southwest had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 74.76%. Equities research analysts forecast that Capital Southwest will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tectonic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Capital Southwest by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 40,379 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $894,000 after acquiring an additional 4,914 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Capital Southwest by 58.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 62,607 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after acquiring an additional 23,077 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Capital Southwest in the 1st quarter valued at about $235,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Capital Southwest by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 57,592 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after acquiring an additional 5,484 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its holdings in Capital Southwest by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 69,186 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,535,000 after acquiring an additional 8,559 shares during the period. 30.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Capital Southwest Corporation is a business development company specializing in credit and private equity and venture capital investments in middle market companies, mezzanine, later stage, mature, late venture, emerging growth, buyouts, recapitalizations and growth capital investments. It does not invest in startups, publicly traded companies, real estate developments, project finance opportunities, oil and gas exploration businesses, troubled companies, turnarounds, and companies in which significant senior management is departing.

