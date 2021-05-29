Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Capitol Federal Financial is a federally chartered mid-tier holding company. Capitol Federal Savings Bank is the only operating subsidiary. The bank is a community-oriented financial institution offering a variety of financial services to meet the needs of the communities we serve. They attract retail deposits from the general public and invest those funds primarily in permanent loans secured by first mortgages on owner-occupied, one- to four-family residences. “

Capitol Federal Financial stock opened at $12.94 on Wednesday. Capitol Federal Financial has a 52 week low of $8.75 and a 52 week high of $14.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.11 and a beta of 0.32. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $55.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.92 million. Capitol Federal Financial had a net margin of 25.23% and a return on equity of 6.00%. Research analysts forecast that Capitol Federal Financial will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a $0.085 dividend. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. Capitol Federal Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.34%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CFFN. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Capitol Federal Financial in the 4th quarter worth $581,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of Capitol Federal Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,787,000. Creative Planning increased its holdings in Capitol Federal Financial by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 91,260 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after buying an additional 2,888 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 235,200 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,940,000 after purchasing an additional 33,071 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 41,847 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.53% of the company’s stock.

Capitol Federal Financial Company Profile

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for Capitol Federal Savings Bank that provides various retail banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, and certificates of deposits.

