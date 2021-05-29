Capstar Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $34.21 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Capstar Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTR) to post sales of $34.21 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Capstar Financial’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $34.94 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $33.50 million. Capstar Financial reported sales of $28.50 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Capstar Financial will report full-year sales of $131.91 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $129.00 million to $134.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $130.39 million, with estimates ranging from $127.00 million to $136.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Capstar Financial.

Capstar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $32.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.63 million. Capstar Financial had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 24.25%.

CSTR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler upgraded Capstar Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Hovde Group initiated coverage on Capstar Financial in a research report on Friday, March 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Capstar Financial from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Capstar Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Capstar Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.83.

In other news, CFO Denis J. Duncan purchased 20,000 shares of Capstar Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.98 per share, with a total value of $379,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,800 shares in the company, valued at $850,304. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James S. Jr. Turner sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.06, for a total value of $42,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 254,798 shares in the company, valued at $4,346,853.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,500 shares of company stock worth $131,350. 9.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CSTR. Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in Capstar Financial in the fourth quarter worth $243,000. TBH Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capstar Financial in the fourth quarter worth $221,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Capstar Financial by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,269,816 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,730,000 after acquiring an additional 74,813 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Capstar Financial by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 374,584 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,522,000 after acquiring an additional 35,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Capstar Financial by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 39,470 shares of the bank’s stock worth $582,000 after acquiring an additional 2,799 shares during the last quarter. 37.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CSTR stock opened at $21.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.90. Capstar Financial has a fifty-two week low of $9.01 and a fifty-two week high of $22.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.20. The company has a market capitalization of $483.66 million, a P/E ratio of 13.51 and a beta of 1.17.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 11th. This is a boost from Capstar Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Capstar Financial’s payout ratio is 16.90%.

CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CapStar Bank that provides banking services to consumer and corporate customers located primarily in Tennessee, the United States. Its deposit products and services include demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time and savings deposits, certificates of deposit, and CDARS reciprocal products.

