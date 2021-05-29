Cardano (ADA) Price Hits $1.47 on Major Exchanges

Cardano (CURRENCY:ADA) traded down 3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on May 29th. One Cardano coin can currently be purchased for about $1.47 or 0.00004177 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Cardano has a market capitalization of $46.86 billion and approximately $4.17 billion worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Cardano has traded 4.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.37 or 0.00072227 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002452 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.34 or 0.00046514 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002842 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000602 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $94.31 or 0.00268550 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000849 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 18.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.68 or 0.00053196 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.42 or 0.00032525 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00007814 BTC.

About Cardano

ADA is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 5th, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 45,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,948,309,441 coins. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @CardanoStiftung and its Facebook page is accessible here . Cardano’s official message board is medium.com/feed/cardanorss . The official website for Cardano is www.cardano.org . The Reddit community for Cardano is /r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Designed and developed by IOHK in conjunction with the University of Edinburgh, the University of Athens and the University of Connecticut, Cardano SL (or Cardano Settlement Layer) is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency based on the Haskell implementation of the white paper “Ouroboros: A Provably Secure Proof of Stake Blockchain Protocol” by Aggelos Kiayias, Alexander Russell, Bernardo David and Roman Oliynykov. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair “

Buying and Selling Cardano

