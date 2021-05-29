Cargotec Co. (OTCMKTS:CYJBF) Short Interest Update

Cargotec Co. (OTCMKTS:CYJBF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 19,000 shares, an increase of 295.8% from the April 29th total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of CYJBF stock opened at $49.85 on Friday. Cargotec has a fifty-two week low of $49.85 and a fifty-two week high of $49.85. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.32.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Cargotec in a report on Friday, February 5th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cargotec in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Cargotec from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th.

Cargotec Corporation provides cargo and load handling solutions worldwide. It operates in three segments: Kalmar, Hiab, and MacGregor. The Kalmar segment offers cargo handling equipment and automated terminal solutions, software, and services for ports, terminals, distribution centers, and various industries; ship-toshore cranes, rubbertyred and rail-mounted gantry cranes, straddle and shuttle carriers, reachstackers, empty container handlers, terminal tractors, and forklift trucks, and automated guided vehicles; and automation systems, Navis N4 terminal operating system and the Navis smart suite of terminal applications, Octopi SaaS TOS, loading computer, stowage planning and fleet performance monitoring software, and Bromma spreaders, as well as maintenance contracts, technical support, spare parts, training, and crane upgrade services.

